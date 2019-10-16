Bond was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Bond was a sixth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2016 and has served in a reserve role during his time with the team. The 26-year-old will be free to sign elsewhere, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.

