De'Vante Harris: Reaches injury settlement
Harris (hamstring) was released from injured reserve Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Harris will now be free to sign with another team. The third-year pro made 30 tackles and two pass breakups for the Saints over the previous two seasons, and he'll likely look for a special teams role to get his foot in the door.
More News
-
Buccaneers' De'Vante Harris: Lands on IR•
-
Buccaneers' De'Vante Harris: Doubtful for Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' De'Vante Harris: Sidelined at Wednesday practice•
-
Buccaneers' De'Vante Harris: Claimed by Tampa Bay•
-
De'Vante Harris: Let go by New Orleans•
-
Saints' De'Vante Harris: Signs reserve/future contract•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...