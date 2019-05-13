Mays was cut by the Browns on Monday, Nick Shook of the Browns' official site reports.

Mays signed a reserve/future contract Jan. 1, but in the end he was waived to make room for fellow running back L.J. Scott. The Utah State product's last regular-season action came when he appeared in eight games for the Packers after being drafted by them in 2017, logging four carries for one yard.

More News
Our Latest Stories