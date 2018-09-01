The Packers waived Mays (hamstring) on Saturday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Per Wood, there's been talk that the two sides are discussing an injury settlement, which wouldn't allow the Packers to re-sign Mays to the practice squad. With a hamstring injury still in tow, another organization may not take a chance on Mays either, but agreeing to a settlement would hurt his chances of returning to Green Bay.

