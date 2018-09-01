Devante Mays: Let go by Packers
The Packers waived Mays (hamstring) on Saturday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Per Wood, there's been talk that the two sides are discussing an injury settlement, which wouldn't allow the Packers to re-sign Mays to the practice squad. With a hamstring injury still in tow, another organization may not take a chance on Mays either, but agreeing to a settlement would hurt his chances of returning to Green Bay.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...