Mays signed a contract to join the Browns' practice squad Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Mays was drafted by Green Bay as a seventh-rounder back in 2017, but he was largely limited to special teams there and only notched one rushing yard on four carries when he was given a chance on offense. It's now possible he could get another chance to prove his worth in Cleveland should injuries strike either Nick Chubb or Duke Johnson.

