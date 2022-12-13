Thompkins reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Thompkins did not see any playing time on offense during his NFL debut Week 14. Instead, he took over Tampa Bay's return duties on special teams, logging two punt returns for 21 yards and five kick returns for 123 yards across nine snaps. Thompkins will now be eligible for one more activation from the practice squad this season, and he'll likely see a similar role if he's elevated Week 15 against Cincinnati.