Thompkins reverted to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Thompkins saw plenty of action after being elevated in Week 15 against the Bengals. His 13 offensive snaps were third-most among Tampa Bay's wide receivers, and Thompkins registered 16 scrimmage yards on one catch and one rushing attempt. The rookie receiver added two punt returns for 14 yards and three kick returns for 48 yards.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Elevated to active roster again•
-
Deven Thompkins: Back to practice squad Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Elevated for Week 14•
-
Deven Thompkins: Sent back to practice squad•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Will suit up vs. Atlanta•
-
Deven Thompkins: Lands on practice squad•