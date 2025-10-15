Deven Thompkins: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompkins reverted to Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transactions report.
Thompkins was elevated for Monday's win over the Bills, in which he played three snaps on special teams. The Falcons will have the option of elevating Thompkins for game action up to two more times over the course of the season.
