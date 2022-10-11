Thompkins reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Thompkins was inactive for the contest, despite his elevation to the active roster ahead of Sunday's win over the Falcons. The undrafted rookie will continue to work to make his NFL debut in the weeks ahead.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Will suit up vs. Atlanta•
-
Deven Thompkins: Lands on practice squad•
-
Deven Thompkins: Waived by Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Quiet in final exhbition•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Helps cause in preseason loss•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Pair of grabs in preseason opener•