Thompkins (hamstring) was waived with an injury settlement Monday after going on the reserve/injured list, Howard Balzer of Cards Wire reports.

The wide receiver is free to look for another opportunity in 2024 now that he's been waived with the injury settlement. Thompkins caught 17 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and ran eight times for 56 yards in 2023 for the Bucs. The Utah State product signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022.