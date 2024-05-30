The Buccaneers waived Thompkins (undisclosed) with an injury designation Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Thompkins was re-signed to a one-year deal with Tampa Bay in March after appearing in all 17 of their regular-season contests and two postseason games in 2023, but he's now dealing with an apparent injury that could sideline him for the season. If the wide receiver clears waivers, he'll likely revert to the Buccaneers' injured reserve ahead of the 2024 campaign.