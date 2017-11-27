Smith could be promoted from the Dolphins' practice squad to the 53-man roster this week, a href="http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article186660273.html">Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Damien Williams (shoulder) and Senorise Perry (concussion) were injured during Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots, leaving Kenyan Drake as the Dolphins' only healthy running back. With Williams expected to miss at least one game, Smith could get a call up to the active roster for the second time this season ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. He's an undrafted rookie out of the University of Michigan, offering size and power without the speed or pass-catching skills to match. A shaky fit for Miami's spread offense, Smith shouldn't be much of a threat to Drake's workload.