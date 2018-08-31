Posey was waived by the Ravens on Friday.

Posey had an encouraging preseason, in which the 28-year old appeared to be building a rapport with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, but evidently did not show well enough to secure a spot on the Raven's 53-man roster. The 2012 third-rounder will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...