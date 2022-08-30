The Patriots are slated to waive Asiasi (quad) ,Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With the move, Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer profile as the Patriots' tight end options behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Assuming Asiasi isn't waived with an injury designation, the 2020 third-rounder will have an opportunity to catch on elsewhere ahead of Week 1.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Out Friday due to quad injury•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Limited Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Leaves practice with unknown injury•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Logs one appearance this season•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Won't dress Sunday•