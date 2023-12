The Titans signed Asiasi to the practice squad Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Asiasi gives Tennessee depth behind Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Trevon Wesco and Kevin Rader. Wesco missed Week 16 with a shin injury. 26-year-old Asiasi was a 2020 third-round pick by New England and has four career catches for 44 yards and one touchdown.