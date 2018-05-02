Devin Chappell: Waived by Kansas City

Chappell (undisclosed) was waived by the Chiefs on Tuesday.

Chappell signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but was waived and reverted to injured reserve last summer at organized team activities. It's unclear at this point whether the 23-year-old is currently dealing with the injury.

