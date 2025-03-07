Duvernay will be released by the Jaguars, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The wide receiver finished 2024 with 11 catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns in 13 games, though he also contributed 351 kickoff-return yards and 167 punt-return yards. Duvernay, a two-time Pro Bowl return man, signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars last March after playing out his rookie contract with the Ravens, but he was caught in a series of cost-cutting moves by Jacksonville as it tries to clear cap space going into the new league year.