Devin Fuller: Waived by Atlanta
Fuller was waived by the Falcons, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Fuller was Atlanta's seventh-round pick in 2016 but injuries forced the receiver to spend the entirety of his first two seasons on injured reserve. However, the fact he wasn't waived with an injury designation suggests he's currently recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last August. Fuller will become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
