Funchess (collarbone) is expected to sign with the Packers in the near future, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The particulars of Funchess' pending deal with Green Bay aren't yet known, but he'll likely be forced to settle for a one- or two-year deal with a modest amount of guaranteed money after a broken collarbone kept him sidelined for all but one game with the Colts last season. Assuming he finalizes a contract and proves healthy for the start of camp, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Funchess could contend for a starting role in a Packers wideout corps that often lacked reliable options beyond top target Davante Adams in 2019. The 25-year-old turned in his best season in 2017 with the Panthers, recording 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns while playing all 16 games.