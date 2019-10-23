Play

The Falcons signed Gray to their practice squad Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gray was unable to make the Falcons' roster out of training camp, but as evidenced by this news, will get a shot to earn a 53-man roster spot. The 24-year-old was also an eight-round selection in the 2020 XFL Draft by the Houston Roughnecks last week, as the league is expected to kick off in February 2020.

