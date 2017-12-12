Devin Hester: Retires from football
Hester announced Tuesday that he is retiring from professional football.
Hester retired as arguably the greatest return specialist to ever play in the NFL, posting 14 career punt returns for touchdowns and five touchdowns on kick returns. He also had three seasons where he managed to return at least three punt returns for touchdowns. Hester spent majority of his career with the Bears, but he also ended up playing short stints with the Falcons, Ravens and Seahawks.
