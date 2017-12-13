Devin Lucien: Cut by Houston
Lucien was released from the Texans' practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Lucien, who was signed to the practice squad when the Texans were hit with a couple of injuries at wideout in Week 13, was with the organization for about a week. His release suggests Braxton Miller (concussion) is nearing a return.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...