Lucien was released from the Texans' practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lucien, who was signed to the practice squad when the Texans were hit with a couple of injuries at wideout in Week 13, was with the organization for about a week. His release suggests Braxton Miller (concussion) is nearing a return.

