Lucien was waived by the Buccaneers on Sunday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Lucien has spent his first two seasons bouncing around on practice squads but never touching the game field. The 24-year-old wideout snagged 66 passes for 1,074 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior year (2015) at Arizona State University. Lucien will likely look for employment on a new squad via special teams.