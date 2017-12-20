The Buccaneers signed Lucien to their practice squad Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Lucien has already been a member of three different practice squads this season, with the wideout spending time in the Indianapolis, Kansas City and Houston organizations. Though he may not receive a promotion to the Buccaneers' 53-man roster before the end of the season, Lucien will look to impress in practices in order to earn a longer look during training camp next summer.