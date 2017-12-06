Devin Lucien: Signs with Houston
Lucien was signed to the Texans' practice squad.
Houston finds itself thin at wideout, so adding Lucien to the pipeline makes sense. If health at the position remains an issue, the second-year undrafted free agent out of Arizona State may eventually reach the parent club.
