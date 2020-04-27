Play

Devin Phelps: Heading to desert

Phelps has agreed to terms on a contract with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Phelps started all 13 games for Shepherd in 2019, notching 61 catches for 1,104 yards and 14 touchdowns. He additionally handled some work as a kick returner, which offers some hope for his prospects of earning a special-teams role in Arizona.

