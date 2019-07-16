Devin Ross: Let go by Philly
Ross (undisclosed) was waived by the Eagles with a non-football injury designation, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Ross was signed by Philadelphia on May 28, but will hit waivers as training camp looms. It's unclear what sort of injury he's dealing with, but he will be free to sign with a new team.
