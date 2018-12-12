Devin Singletary: Headed to NFL

Singletary announced Wednesday that he would forgo his senior season at Florida Atlantic and enter the 2019 NFL Draft, Jake Elman of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The 5-foot-9, 201-pound Singletary enjoyed a supremely productive three-year college career, racking up 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns on the ground. During his time at Florida Atlantic, Singletary showcased good speed, balance and vision, but his weakness in pass protection and underwhelming numbers against Power 5 competition could keep him outside the top five backs selected in April.