The Jets released Smith (knee) on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2015 second-round pick, Smith suited up in just 14 games during his three seasons with the Jets, with only four of those appearances coming in the last two years. A pair of ACL tears were the main culprits in Smith's demise, as the knee injuries robbed him of some of the explosiveness that made him a dangerous downfield threat during his college days at Ohio State. The 26-year-old is still working his way back from April 2017 knee surgery and will probably need to impress in workouts before another team signs him to a contract.

