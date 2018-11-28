Smith worked out for the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith, a 2015 second-round draft pick out of Ohio State, has been a free agent since getting released by the Jets in July. Houston could be looking for additional depth at wideout in the event Keke Coutee's hamstring injury sidelines him for this week and beyond. Smith has recorded 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown over 14 career NFL regular-season games.