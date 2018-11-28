Devin Smith: Gets audition with Houston
Smith worked out for the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith, a 2015 second-round draft pick out of Ohio State, has been a free agent since getting released by the Jets in July. Houston could be looking for additional depth at wideout in the event Keke Coutee's hamstring injury sidelines him for this week and beyond. Smith has recorded 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown over 14 career NFL regular-season games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...