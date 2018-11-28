The Texans brought Smith in for a workout, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith is a former second-round draft pick out of Ohio State who was cut loose by the Jets in July. Houston could be looking at potential depth should Keke Coutee's hamstring injury keep him out of action this week and beyond. Smith, whose career has been impacted by a couple of ACL tears, has 10 career recptions for 135 yards since being drafted by the Jets in 2015.

More News
Our Latest Stories