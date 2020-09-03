site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Devin Smith: Let go by Dallas
RotoWire Staff
Sep 2, 2020
The Cowboys cut
Smith on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old only saw action in four games with the Cowboys in 2019, catching five of nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown. Smith has seen action in 18 games in his career with the Jets and Cowboys, so he could be an intriguing depth option for another team around the league.
