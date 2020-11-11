site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Devin Smith: Released from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
The Texans cut Smith on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith was let go in order to add a pair of linebackers to the practice squad. Houston's dealing with multiple linebackers unavailable to COVID-19 and injury.
