Devin Street: Waived/injured by Houston
Street was waived/injured by the Texans on Wednesday.
Street found himself buried among a fairly talented wide receiving corps in Houston. Another team could take a chance on the 2014 fifth-round pick, but things are looking bleak at the moment.
