Devin Taylor: Waived by Giants
Taylor was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants signed veterans Akeem Ayers and John Greco on Tuesday, leaving Taylor as the odd-man-out in New York. The 27-year-old signed with the Giants a little over two weeks ago, playing in one contest against the Rams, in which he recorded one tackle.
More News
-
Giants' Devin Taylor: Re-signed by Giants•
-
Giants' Devin Taylor: Plays in Monday matchup•
-
Giants' Devin Taylor: Experiencing soreness in lower leg•
-
Giants' Devin Taylor: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Giants' Devin Taylor: Signs with Giants•
-
Lions' Devin Taylor: Active for Sunday's matchup with Bears•
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...