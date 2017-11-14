Taylor was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants signed veterans Akeem Ayers and John Greco on Tuesday, leaving Taylor as the odd-man-out in New York. The 27-year-old signed with the Giants a little over two weeks ago, playing in one contest against the Rams, in which he recorded one tackle.

