Devin White: Officially declares for draft
White has officially declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, Brody Miller of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
After a couple of weeks of going back and forth, White has officially made the decision to go pro after a decorated 2018 campaign in which the LSU product was named both an All American as well as the winner of the Butkus Award as the nation's best linebacker. Many are projecting him as a top-10 pick. How White tests in the Combine will likely play a significant role in how early he comes off the board.
