Ozigbo reverted to Denver's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Ozigbo was elevated from the practice squad for the third time this season to help fill in for the Broncos' depleted running backs corps Sunday versus Arizona. The 26-year-old still played just five of his 18 snaps on offense during this win, logging two carries for two yards. Ozigbo has now logged four touches for seven yards across four games this season, though he'll need to be re-added to the active roster to suit up again for Denver this season.