Ozigbo was cut from the Bronco's practice squad Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Ozigbo appeared in four games for the Broncos this season, earning three carries for four yards, while also catching his only target for three yards. The 26-year-old will now work to earn an opportunity elsewhere.
