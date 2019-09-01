Ozigbo was waived by the Saints, Herbie Teope of Nola.com reports.

The rookie was incredibly close to making the roster, as the decision came down to he and Dwayne Washington, with the team electing to roll with the veteran. It's likely that Ozigbo could be back with the team in some fashion, most likely on the practice squad, should he clear waivers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week