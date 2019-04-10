Devine Ozigbo: Pre-draft visit with Cleveland

Ozigbo has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Browns, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After a middling first three years at Nebraska, Ozigbo exploded for 1,082 rushing yards at 7.0 yards per carry with 12 scores in 11 games as a senior last fall. He wasn't invited to the combine last month, but Ozigbo nonetheless followed his breakout season with a respectable performance at the Cornhuskers' Pro Day, where the 5-foot-10, 222-pound running back put up 19 reps on the bench, recorded a 37-inch vertical, and was clocked as fast as a "high 4.5" in the 40-yard dash. It's hard to say how high the hard-nosed runner will be drafted, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Ozigbo's name comes off the board early on Day 3.

