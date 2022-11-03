The Broncos re-signed Ozigbo to their practice squad Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Ozigbo was just let go by Denver on Tuesday following the team's recent acquisition of Chase Edmonds via trade from the Dolphins. However, the 225-pounder was brought back to the Broncos' practice squad Thursday, where he'll provide an emergency depth option should any of the team's RBs miss time. Ozigbo has already been elevated to Denver's active roster twice so far in 2022, so he'll have one more chance for a promotion this season until the team will be forced to sign him to the active roster.