Devine Ozigbo: Schedules meeting with Cleveland
Ozigbo has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Browns, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
After underwhelming in his first three years at Nebraska, Ozigbo exploded for 1,082 rushing yards (7.0 yards per carry) with 12 scores in 11 games as a senior last fall. He wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine last month, but Ozigbo nonetheless followed his breakout season with a respectable performance at the Cornhuskers' pro day. The 5-foot-10, 222-pound running back put up 19 reps on the bench, recorded a 37-inch vertical jump, and was clocked as fast as a "high 4.5" in the 40-yard dash. It's hard to say how high the hard-nosed runner might be drafted, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Ozigbo's name comes off the board early on Day 3.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...