The Broncos re-signed Ozigbo to the practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Ozigbo was signed off the practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to the Panthers, but he was limited to one reception on his lone target while playing four offensive snaps. Denver also elevated the 26-year-old running back for Weeks 5 and 8, so he's still eligible for more game-day activation while on the team's practice squad this season. However, Ozigbo will likely see limited usage moving forward after the Broncos also designated running back Mike Boone (ankle) to return from IR on Wednesday.