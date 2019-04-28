Devine Ozigbo: To sign with New Orleans
The Saints are expected to sign Ozigbo to an undrafted free-agent contract, Parker Gabriel of The Lincoln Journal Star reports.
Ozigbo, a running back out of Nebraska, is coming off of a 1,000-yard season in 2018. He tested well at his pro day but didn't jump off the board in any particular category. With Mark Ingram departing the Saints in free agency, Ozigbo could fill a hole as a forceful runner to complement Alvin Kamara. For now he'll set his sights on earning a depth roster spot for the 2019 season.
