Coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Friday that Denver intends to elevate Ozigbo from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Ozigbo will join Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack in a new-look Denver backfield that's without Chase Edmonds (ankle) and the recently waived Melvin Gordon. Murray is expected to see the majority of playing time, though the 26-year-old Ozigbo will offer some fresh legs in addition to contributing on special teams.