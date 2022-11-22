Ozigbo will likely be elevated from Denver's practice squad and be a part of the running back rotation in Week12, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Ozigbo is currently on the Broncos' practice squad, but the veteran running back will likely be called up and active for a Week 12 matchup against the Panthers. The 26-year-old would be in line to handle duties behind presumed starter Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack. Ozigbo's opportunity in Denver's backfield comes on the heels of Melvin Gordon being waived by the Broncos on Monday. Recent trade acquisition Chase Edmonds is also slated to miss time with a high right-ankle sprain. Despite head coach Nathaniel Hackett's claim that Ozigbo will be a part of the running back rotation in Week 12, he will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes with limited opportunities on a struggling offense.