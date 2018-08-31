Redding was waived by the Buccaneers on Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Redding lasted less than a week in Tampa Bay. With Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones II and Jacquizz Rodgers already having secured roster spots, Redding never had more than a minuscule chance of making the final 53-man roster. The 22-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent if clears waivers.

