Hodges signed with Pittsburgh's practice squad Tuesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hodges originally signed a three-year deal with the Steelers in mid-May, but he was unable to survive the slew of roster cuts Aug. 31. While the 23-year-old didn't stick to the 53-man roster, he'll at least be able to stick around in Pittsburgh and develop.

