Hodges is likely to be promoted to Pittsburgh's active roster to back up Mason Rudolph, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hodges' opportunity for the backup gig comes following coach Mike Tomlin's statement that Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) will require season-ending surgery. The undrafted rookie threw for 14,584 passing yards and 111 touchdowns with just 41 interceptions in four years at Samford.