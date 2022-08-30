The Eagles waived Allen on Tuesday, Matt Lombardo of Heavy on Sports reports.
Allen signed with the Eagles in April after not playing football since 2016, his third and final season at Oregon. After suffering back-to-back severe knee injuries, the speedster hung up his cleats to pursue a career as a track star. He finished fifth in the 110 meter hurdles at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and fourth at the 2020 games in Tokyo. After chasing his dream, he decided he wanted to try his hand at football again, so he participated in Oregon's Pro Day this offseason and ran a 4.35 40-yard dash, which quickly drew the attention of Philadelphia's brass. Allen caught just one pass across three preseason games, but it went for 55 yards and a score, showcasing his world-class speed. It's unclear if he'll be a practice squad candidate.